News

Major Gympie region bridge upgrade will be ready this year

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
5th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
GYMPIE region drivers can expect the new Coondoo Creek bridge to be ready for use at some point later this year, despite significant rain delaying the project.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads said major structural components to the upgrade were now complete, and the concrete deck was under construction.

Work began on the bridge last June, but suffered a pause in February this year due to heavy downpours in the area.

Water levels got so high that local transport business Polleys Coaches warned the bridge was in danger of forced closure, which would have stranded a large number of Gympie students trying to get home to Tin Can Bay, Cooloola Cove and Rainbow Beach.

A TMR spokesperson said the project remained on time, and no complications had arisen from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Drivers can expect to start using the new bridge later this year, weather permitting,” the spokesperson said.

“We recently moved 15 girders each weighing 82 tonnes to the site to support the deck.

“Once the deck is finished, we will start work on the road approaches and bridge barriers.

“We are building it on an improved road alignment to the west of the existing bridge, minimising disruption to motorists while works are underway.

“The new, three-span, concrete bridge will increase safety and connectivity for road users by improving flood immunity and reducing closures due to flooding, as well as minimising ongoing maintenance costs.

“This project is jointly funded with the Queensland Government contributing $9.8 million and the Australian Government contributing $5 million.”

Gympie Times

