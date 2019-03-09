Major Gympie hub to get landscaping, parking, reduced speed

THERE is still no definitive start date for the $500,000 upgrade one of Gympie's busiest commercial and residential hubs, but it is not far off.

Mellor St, which stretches from the Fiveways up to the Gympie train station, will get a significant renovation once work begins, with the aim of revitalising important elements of the street between Amy St and Lady Mary Terrace.

Mellor Street is the link between Gympie's Heritage Rail and civic precincts and is unique, in that it accommodates local businesses as well as residential houses.

The proposed improvements will look to add aesthetic and practical value to the street, not only for traders and residents, but visitors. to the Gympie region.

The initial improvements will include:

The planting of trees, shrubs and garden landscape elements

Renewal of the existing footpath and kerbing

Reducing the speed limit to 50km/h

Formalisation of on-street car parking

The project is entirely funded with $500,000 from the Queensland Government Works for Queensland program.