Major Gympie event back for first time in 2020

Gympie’s iconic Mary St events are returning for the first time this year.

MARY St will become a hive of merriment tomorrow night thanks to the return of the main street’s iconic events after the normal year’s schedule was largely cancelled.

This week’s Christmas on Mary festival marks the first time the thrice-yearly street party will be held in 2020 after the cancellation of the Easter and Winter Trees events due to the pandemic.

Chamber of Commerce president and Christmas on Mary founder Tony Goodman the event’s return in time for the holiday season was “fantastic”.

“It nearly didn’t happen,” Mr Goodman said, owing to the rigid rules around gatherings and events to halt the spread of COVID-19.

Chamber Of Commerce President Tony Goodman says the events’ return is “fantastic”.

“I’m really happy the way the council came together on that.

“Queensland Health wasn’t going to allow musicians at all.”

The event will also be missing the traditional horse and cart ride and train owing to the COVID rules.

Their absence will keep the main street clear to allow social distancing.

Mr Goodman said there would still be no shortage of atmosphere and entertainment on hand, from late night shopping to classic cars and the decoration of all 40 trees along Mary St.

“We’re trying to create an Eat Street effect,” he said.