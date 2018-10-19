Major Gympie business in liquidation

HOLLOW END: Jessica Baker says she has no idea when the home she was building with he rpartner John will be finished following the liquidation of Stirling Homes Qld.

FAMILIES' dreams have been turned into nightmares in Gympie with the liquidation and building licence cancellation of Stirling Homes Qld in the past week.

It's a chain of events which has left families like Jessica and John Baker (pictured with daughter Arabella) in the lurch, with nothing to show for their hopes but an empty frame.

Mrs Baker said she has "no idea” when or if it will ever be finished.

"It's disheartening,” Mrs Baker said.

"Building your first home is supposed to be really exciting.”

ASIC records reveal the Jones Hill-based company's members resolved at an October 11 meeting to wind Stirling Investments Qld up and appoint a liquidator.

Stirling Homes' building licence had been suspended by the Queensland Building and Construction Commission on September 28 for non-payment of debts, and cancelled on Wednesday at "contractor request”.

The Bakers expected to move into their finished home nine days ago, and are now forced to live apart as a result of the situation.

"We could not financially keep paying the mortgage and rent,” she said.

Jessica and their children, eight-year-old Bailey and seven-month-old Arabella, now live with her parents at Rainbow Beach. John lives at Noosa for work, she said, only visiting on weekends.

"We wanted to have the stability (of a home).

"He's shattered.”

The Baker's home, it's completion date unsure after the suspension of Stirling Homes' building licence. Contributed

Stirling Homes was involved in more than $10 million of construction work in 2016-18.

Business director Peter Bazzan could not be reached for comment.

A Queensland Building and Construction Commission spokesman said letters had been sent to homeowners with an open Queensland Home Warranty Scheme insurance policy when Stirling's licence was suspended.

”If anyone is unsure about what to do, they're urged to get in touch with us on 139 333, or visit one of our regional offices in Maryborough or Maroochydore.

"A number of options exist, but each case is different and they will need to be appropriately assessed.

"Now that the company is in liquidation, creditors who are owed money are urged to register their debts with the liquidator Chifley Advisory, which can be contacted on 3317 4056.”

Mrs Baker said she did not know how many others were now left in the same position.

She was aware of about a dozen others, she said, and a lot of them were young.

And while she was worried about the flow-on effect this could have to other builders in Gympie, Mrs Baker said the one it had already on her life was crystal clear.

"I don't think I ever want to build again.”