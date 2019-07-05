Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wide Bay Motorcycles wants to build a new showroom next to their Glanmire store.
Wide Bay Motorcycles wants to build a new showroom next to their Glanmire store. Allan Reinikka
Council News

Major Gympie business eyes off expansion

scott kovacevic
by
5th Jul 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WIDE Bay Motorcycles is opening the throttle on their business with plans to build a new showroom at Glanmire and bring in a new brand.

Under the development application lodged with Gympie Regional Council, the property next to the existing shop is to become home to a new building with 355sq m of floor space.

"The building is intended to incorporate a large open plan showroom, accessories and parts area, along with two sales offices, a staff room, accessible toilet and change room,” the application said.

MORE GYMPIE BUSINESS NEWS

"Wide Bay Motorcycles intend to utilise the new showroom to allow the expansion of its existing range by way of the introduction of a new brand of motorcycle (Honda) to its Gympie operation.”

NEW ERA: An artist's impression of the proposed new showroom for Wide Bay Motorcycles.
NEW ERA: An artist's impression of the proposed new showroom for Wide Bay Motorcycles. Gympie Regional Council

The design includes parapet walls, large areas of glazing and rendered and panel finishes.

It will front onto Hall Rd opposite the Bunnings exit.

Motorcycle servicing and repairs will continue at the existing shop.

The building will fit with the intended character of the region, the developers said.

Artist impression of new showroom at Wide Bay Motorcycles, Gympie.
Artist impression of new showroom at Wide Bay Motorcycles, Gympie. Gympie Regional Council

"No uniform pattern of development exists at this location, which includes a mix of showrooms (motorcycle sales, servicing and repair, motor vehicle sales, servicing and repair), large scale hardware and trade supplies, contractor's depots, outdoor sales, service station and various others.”

"The proposed building is an attractive design and would be easily capable of adaptive reuse in the future,” the developers said in the application.

Public comments can be made on the proposal until next Friday.

business development gympie business gympie council gympie regional council
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Calculate how much cash you’ll get from tax cuts

    premium_icon Calculate how much cash you’ll get from tax cuts

    News Millions of Aussies will be wealthier under the Coalition’s income tax package. Use our calculator to find out how much money you will get back.

    'It doesn't seem real' - family's grief after Tozer St fatal

    premium_icon 'It doesn't seem real' - family's grief after Tozer St fatal

    News The man was killed after equipment fell on him yesterday.

    EXCLUSIVE: Subbies taskforce locks onto fraudster builders

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Subbies taskforce locks onto fraudster builders

    News Historical allegations of white-collar crime to be re-tested

    Gympie secures grand final spot at major league carnival

    premium_icon Gympie secures grand final spot at major league carnival

    News I have gotten four man-of-the-match awards from five games