Major Gympie business eyes off expansion

Wide Bay Motorcycles wants to build a new showroom next to their Glanmire store. Allan Reinikka

WIDE Bay Motorcycles is opening the throttle on their business with plans to build a new showroom at Glanmire and bring in a new brand.

Under the development application lodged with Gympie Regional Council, the property next to the existing shop is to become home to a new building with 355sq m of floor space.

"The building is intended to incorporate a large open plan showroom, accessories and parts area, along with two sales offices, a staff room, accessible toilet and change room,” the application said.

"Wide Bay Motorcycles intend to utilise the new showroom to allow the expansion of its existing range by way of the introduction of a new brand of motorcycle (Honda) to its Gympie operation.”

NEW ERA: An artist's impression of the proposed new showroom for Wide Bay Motorcycles. Gympie Regional Council

The design includes parapet walls, large areas of glazing and rendered and panel finishes.

It will front onto Hall Rd opposite the Bunnings exit.

Motorcycle servicing and repairs will continue at the existing shop.

The building will fit with the intended character of the region, the developers said.

"No uniform pattern of development exists at this location, which includes a mix of showrooms (motorcycle sales, servicing and repair, motor vehicle sales, servicing and repair), large scale hardware and trade supplies, contractor's depots, outdoor sales, service station and various others.”

"The proposed building is an attractive design and would be easily capable of adaptive reuse in the future,” the developers said in the application.

Public comments can be made on the proposal until next Friday.