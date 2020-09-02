Major election cash splash promised for Landcare

LNP Noosa candidate and LNP Environment Shadow Minister David Crisafulli come to Pomona bearing election promises.

These pre-state election days are fertile ground for political largesse as Noosa and District Landcare stands to gain a $100,000 cash injection if the LNP is voted into government after October 31.

During a visit to Landcare's Pomona headquarters on Tuesday, LNP Shadow Environment Minister David Crisafulli and party candidate for Noosa James Blevin committed immediate post-election funding for vital disability access with an upgrade to its adjoining nursery.

"Landcare has made a huge contribution to conservation in the Noosa area over the last three decades," Mr Crisafulli said.

"To continue its work, the organisation needs major investment in its base to ensure it's fully compliant with disability access requirements.

"We want its work to continue for decades to come. This LNP investment will deliver two big wins for Noosa - more inclusion and more conservation."

Mr Blevin said he was continuing to fight for increased funding for its threatened species program.

"Noosa Landcare has been overlooked by the Palaszczuk Labor Government, so I'm delighted that the LNP is ready to support its great work," Mr Blevin said.

"Noosa is home to a large number of threatened species, including koalas, greater gliders, the Mary River cod and Coxen's fig parrots.

"Using 21st (century) technology, including drones and monitoring devices, would enable Landcare to better understand and protect the region's precious wildlife," he said.

Mr Blevin has launched petition calling for more State Government support for Landcare's conservation work here.