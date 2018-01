BREAKING: A crash on the Bruce Highway has blocked one lane, amid a 22km traffic snarl causing major delays for commuters.

Emergency crews are on the scene of the multi-vehicle crash at North Lakes, in the southbound lanes of the highway just before Anzac Ave.

The right lane is blocked, with officers on scene to direct the banking traffic.

The crash has exacerbated the peak-hour traffic snarl stretching south of Narangba, with motorists expected to be delayed for half an hour.