Kylie Watson shared this photo of a caravan in a ditch on the Bruce Highway on the Sunshine Coast, QLD - Traffic Info Facebook page.
Breaking

Major delays: Caravan into ditch on Bruce Hwy

Matty Holdsworth
26th Dec 2020 10:30 AM
A car towing a caravan has crashed into a ditch on the Bruce Highway at Roys Rd, sparking major traffic delays for Sunshine Coast motorists.

The crash comes on top of congestion problems at the usual suspect spots from Beerburrum to Beerwah and Caboolture to Elimbah.

A Queensland Police Services spokesman said the crash happened in the southbound lanes north of the Roys Rd interchange.

“A car towing a caravan reportedly swerved to miss a vehicle and went into the median strip,” he said.

“There were no injuries.”

Degrees go online as Noosa uni campus shuts

‘He was only 33’: Sister wants others to slow down

As of 10.15am, it took northbound motorists an hour and 40 minutes to travel from north Brisbane to Maroochydore, a trip which usually takes 50 minutes.

A single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway at Burpengary reportedly created delays about 8am on Saturday. It has since been cleared.

boxing day traffic bruce highway bruce highway delays sunshine coast bruce highway
