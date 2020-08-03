Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

Major delays as caravan rollover blocks Bruce Hwy

Ashley Carter
3rd Aug 2020 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Drivers are being urged to avoid the Bruce Highway after a caravan rollover blocked traffic close to a major Sunshine Coast exit.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were en route to the rollover just south of the Nambour/Bli Bli exit at Rosemount about 12.15pm.

Cameras detecting phone use, seatbelts on major Coast roads

 

Crash on the Bruce Highway south of the Bli Bli exit involving a car and caravan. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
Crash on the Bruce Highway south of the Bli Bli exit involving a car and caravan. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily. Patrick Woods

Queensland Traffic has advised all lanes are affected heading south to Caloundra.

A police spokesman said the southbound lanes between the Bli Bli on-ramp and Maroochydore Rd off-ramp were heavily congested but a diversion was not necessary as a tow truck had already arrived.

The road started to clear after the caravan was towed away shortly after the crash. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
The road started to clear after the caravan was towed away shortly after the crash. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily. Patrick Woods
Community Newsletter SignUp
bruce highway bruce highway crash nambour scd traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    ATO’s tough new crackdown

    ATO’s tough new crackdown
    • 3rd Aug 2020 1:30 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast grocer owner collapses with $600k debt

        premium_icon Coast grocer owner collapses with $600k debt

        Business Competition from major supermarkets made survival impossible for two small grocers.

        ‘Critical week’: No new cases but that may change

        premium_icon ‘Critical week’: No new cases but that may change

        Health Police promising a blitz on people in home quarantine

        Gympie part of country stampede to storm Queensland

        premium_icon Gympie part of country stampede to storm Queensland

        News The $50,000 Country Stampede Gympie qualifier will take place in October

        Death row dog fight goes to Supreme Court

        premium_icon Death row dog fight goes to Supreme Court

        News Sunshine Coast mum in bid to save her 'dangerous' dog