Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Western Downs town has seen more than 260mm of rain in just days. Pictures: QFES
The Western Downs town has seen more than 260mm of rain in just days. Pictures: QFES
News

Major Darling Downs highway ruined by flood

Michael Nolan
13th Feb 2020 11:21 AM | Updated: 4:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUTHORITIES are assessing damaged caused to Western Downs roads by the past week's flooding.

Floodwater moved from Jandowae to Warra last night - where the Cooranga Creek peaked at 4m - cutting the Warrego Highway from 10pm Wednesday night until 4.45am this morning.

While open now, the water lifted the highway's bitumen sheeting, causing a significant traffic hazard that will take weeks to repair.

Mayor Paul McVeigh said the repair bill would be substantial.

"We have had a lot of infrastructure damage," Cr McVeigh said.

"We are asking people to drive to the conditions, especially those in our road transport industry."

Meanwhile, the floodwater receded from Jandowae, reopening the roads to Dalby and Kingaroy.

Road Closures

Kearney Rd, Oakey

Dalby-Kogan Rd

Millmerran-Leyburn Rd, at Kirby Creek

Leichhardt Highway at Wandoan, near Juandah Creek

Chinchilla Wondai Rd, at Jandowae Connection Rd

Jackson-Wandoan Rd

Bowenville Norwin Rd

Oakey-Biddeston Rd, closed from Toowoomba-Cecil Plains Rd to Oakey-Crosshill Rd

Cockburn Rd, at Jondaryan

Greenmount-Nobby Rd

Moonie Higway, at Ducklo

Quinalow-Peranga Rd

Kulpi-Mount Darry Rd, Mount Darry

Muniganeen Rd, closed at northern end

Spies Road

Turner Street, Helidon

Whittakers Road, Umbiram

More Stories

Show More
flood 2020 flooding jandowae flood paul mcveigh western downs flood
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Gympie business rejects $1.65m political claim

        premium_icon UPDATE: Gympie business rejects $1.65m political claim

        News A spokesman for the Nolan Meats company has revealed the real price paid and the real reason the major Gympie employer works so much with McVeigh Consultants

        FLOOD UPDATE: Flood waters slow just in time for Coast students

        premium_icon FLOOD UPDATE: Flood waters slow just in time for Coast...

        News GYMPIE school bus operator, Polleys Coaches, reports that the 170 students it...

        SHOOTING SCENE: Police scour bush after gunman flees

        premium_icon SHOOTING SCENE: Police scour bush after gunman flees

        Crime Police are scouring the scene of a shooting

        Why men’s hero work doesn’t measure up

        premium_icon Why men’s hero work doesn’t measure up

        Opinion Women still get a raw deal when it comes to domestic drudgery