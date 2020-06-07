Major coffee, fresh food chain plans to open in Rocky

The brand is known for its great coffee.

AFTER testing sites up the east coast of Queensland last year, major coffee and fresh food chain Soul Origin plans to open an eatery in Rockhampton.

Soul Origin, which has 113 eateries around Australia, offers a wide range of health breakfast and lunch options made fresh daily in store.

The brand is known for its great coffee and also offers wraps, sandwiches, salads and olive oil paninis as well as seasonal soups, fruit salads and sweet treats.

Soul Origin hopes to open a store in Rocky.

The business has begun advertising on Seek Business for franchisee to open its newest Soul Origin outlet at Stockland Rockhampton.

"Soul Origin is dedicated to getting our brand name known throughout Australia," the company said on Seek Business.

"The best marketing tool is customer appreciation of our products and the service they experience. Serving great food and a great experience is something customers will want to come back to."

Soul Origin offers a huge range of food.

The listing detailed how Soul Origin franchisees were expected to carry out local store marketing and campaigns.

The franchisee will be fully trained by Soul Origin staff at the company's head office and then in store.