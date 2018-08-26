Major change coming to Gympie tenpin

STRIKE: Gympie Tenpin Bowling & Entertainment manager Andrew Eaton excited for the upgrades to the lanes.

STRIKE: Gympie Tenpin Bowling & Entertainment manager Andrew Eaton excited for the upgrades to the lanes. Bec Singh

TENPIN: Gympie Tenpin Bowling's new $150,000 lane upgrade may improve bowlers' scores and continue interest in the sport.

The facelift from the current timber lanes to the synthetic surface will bring Gympie level with the industry.

"Timber lanes are high maintenance, the oil we put on absorbs a lot faster,” Gympie tenpin's manager Andrew Eaton said.

School Holiday Fun - Estelle Todd at Gympie Ten Pin Bowling LEEROY TODD

"Synthetic lanes are high friction, the oil sits on the surface a lot longer and they are lower maintenance.

"Major tournaments are bowled on synthetic lanes, so it is about keeping up with the times and current technology.”

As junior interest grows, Gympie tenpin are hoping this upgrade will bowl them over while improving their game.

"The juniors are watching the bowling on Youtube and television and seeing how the bowlers performing these amazing feats, saying 'I want to learn how to do that',” Eaton said.

"By upgrading these and keeping up with current ways is going to help us keep everyone at the same level and improve their game.”

The lanes will not be the only changes but a few other minor changes expected.

School Holiday Fun - Matilda and Mitchell Smalera at Ten Pin Bowling LEEROY TODD

"The machines will all stay the same but the lane surface will be the major upgrade and the surface where people line-up their shot,” Eaton said.

"Approaches and the gutters will also be replaced.”

With the sport coming back from the dead, the upgrade seems perfectly timed.

"The Rolling Thunder Bowling television show has put the sport back in the limelight,” Eaton said.

"These timber lanes were installed in 1993, so they have aged but as time has progressed the timber lanes were the thing and now it is synthetic.

"Bowlers will see better results to their score with the new synthetic lanes particularly our league bowlers.”

New owners Rachel Walsh and Adam Brennocks' junior focus has doubled player numbers.

"They have been striving to build up our next generation of bowlers,” Eaton said.

"In 2015 there were about 10-15 juniors in the primary school and high school leagues. Today that has risen to about 25-30.

"You get junior bowlers started at a young age and have them seeing improvements, you will keep their interest.”

Gympie tenpin will be closed for about two weeks from October 8 to October 18 and expected to reopen on Friday, October 19.