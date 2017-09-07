Major award shows community still at the heart

The Gympie Times editor Shelley Strachan and photographer Renee Albrecht were proud to accept the PANPA Community Newspaper of the Year Award in Sydney on Wednesday.

MUCH to the pride of your local newsroom, The Gympie Times was awarded the Community Newspaper of the Year at the Pacific Area Newspaper Publishers Association (PANPA) awards on Wednesday night.

Announced as the best community paid daily in Australasia at a gala dinner in Sydney , the award is the third time in four years the paper has claimed the title.

Editor Shelley Strachan was honoured to accept the award on behalf of The Gympie Times staff, attributing their hard work and dedication to the product as crucial to the success of the paper.

"This award is great testimony to the hard work, professionalism and dedication of The Gympie Times team,” Ms Strachan said.

Ms Strachan said the support of our readers, in print and online, also intrinsically made The Gympie Times what it is today and will continue to be at the heart of our newspaper.

"The Gympie Times prides itself on a strong and true connection to the community, and is completely committed to keeping the region informed, involved and entertained,” she said.

"Whatever we are doing - and I know not everybody agrees with everything we do all of the time - it is working.”

Your local daily, who bumped out the Manly Daily on Wednesday night at the awards hosted by The Chaser's Craig Reucassel and Andrew Hansen, was previously praised by the PANPA committee as demonstrating excellent engagement strategies, versatile print products and covering all aspects of the Gympie community.

The Gympie Times won PANPA titles in 2014 and 2015 and a prestigious world wide INMA award in 2015.

The Gympie Times chief photographer Renee Albrecht was also a finalist in the PANPA News photography category with ten front pages recognised by the judging panel.