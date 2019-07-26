Major announcement on expansion of aviation in Gympie region

The first two students at the Sunshine Coast academy, Ian Nye and Adrew Lee, are graduating from the Airline Cadet Program at Flight Options Pilot Academy embark on their career with Corporate Air, one of the largest 24/7 aviation service providers in Eastern and Southern Australia. Pictured with Ian and Andrew is head of operations Tim Holland. The academy has just announced plans to expand into the Gympie Aerodrome.

The first two students at the Sunshine Coast academy, Ian Nye and Adrew Lee, are graduating from the Airline Cadet Program at Flight Options Pilot Academy embark on their career with Corporate Air, one of the largest 24/7 aviation service providers in Eastern and Southern Australia. Pictured with Ian and Andrew is head of operations Tim Holland. The academy has just announced plans to expand into the Gympie Aerodrome. Patrick Woods

GYMPIE region residents with a penchant for the open sky will be able to make their dreams come true with a new pilot academy about to open at the Gympie Aerodrome.

Flight Options Pilot Academy has announced plans to expand from its primary base at the Sunshine Coast Airport to Gympie.

Flight Options Pilot Academy's Head of Operations Tim Holland said Gympie Aerodrome was chosen because it was ideally suited to flight training, has a strong community spirit, is council operated and maintained, located in uncontrolled airspace and yields no landing fees.

It is also close to established local flight training areas enabling student s to maximise time spent learning and offers beautiful scenery during flight and great year-round weather.

"The Pilot Academy at Gympie will have a strong emphasis on teaching people to fly for fun,” Mr Holland said.

"Students will have the opportunity to work toward their Recreational Pilot Licence and undertake flight training in a four seat Cessna 172.

"Obtaining an RPL is a cost-effective way for the average person to achieve their pilot's licence and involves learning a broad range of aircraft handling skills which can be used to fly friends and family safely and enjoyably throughout Australia.

"Flight Options Pilot Academy has made a significant investment in flight training and is the only flying school on Gympie Airport conducting initial General Aviation training. We aim to promote flying as a fun, satisfying pastime and a challenging pursuit. We are proud to contribute to the growth of aviation in the region.

"Flight Options is the only flight school based at Gympie that is certified and able to conduct initial General Aviation training. The added benefit is the link to the home base at Sunshine Coast Airport for students who wish to develop their flying further.

"It offers recreational, private and commercial licences, along with flight instructor and instrument ratings, through to advanced business and corporate jet training utilising a Flight Safety Level D full motion Cessna Citation Mustang simulator, the most sophisticated and advanced technology available for aviation training. For the ambitious pilots, Flight Options has two programs that provide supported pathways to employment through the Airline Pilot and Outback Pilot Programs.”

For more details, visit www.flightoptions.com.au or phone 07 5353 4242.