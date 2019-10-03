Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Collingwood have signed Jamaican defender Jodi-Ann Ward.
Collingwood have signed Jamaican defender Jodi-Ann Ward.
Netball

Magpies land another international

by Rebecca Williams
3rd Oct 2019 7:00 AM

Collingwood's netball team has added another international to its list for next season after signing Jamaican defender Jodi-Ann Ward as a replacement for April Brandley.

The 25-year-old arrives at the Magpies after a season with the Severn Stars in the English Superleague.

Ward was a member of Jamaica's bronze-medal winning team at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and was also a part of the nation's World Cup team this year in Liverpool.

 

Stream the British Fast5 Netball All-Stars Championship Live & On-Demand with KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly>

 

She joins the Magpies as a replacement for foundation player Brandley, who announced last month she was taking a break from netball to have her first child.

Magpies general manager of women's sport Jane Woodlands-Thompson said Ward offered a new dimension to the team's defence.

"Jodi-Ann brings the 'X-factor' to our defensive end," Woodlands-Thompson said.

"In Tilly Garrett we have height while Jodi-Ann brings speed and is known as a hard working ball-getter. We're hoping to see good balance between the pair."

The Magpies will have a new look line-up again next season. Midcourter Kim Ravaillion is also taking a baby break in 2020 to have her first child, while Kelsey Browne is set to miss most of the season after injuring her anterior cruciate ligemant this year.

april brandley collingwood magpies netball jodi-ann ward netball super netball
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Trusted businessman, rapist uncle: He left me an empty shell

    premium_icon Trusted businessman, rapist uncle: He left me an empty shell

    Crime The former owner of a Sunshine Coast dive centre lured his nephew with chocolate before raping him.

    Magistrate: Gympie crim's community service effort pathetic

    premium_icon Magistrate: Gympie crim's community service effort pathetic

    Crime 'It sounds like your client is lazy more than anything.'

    Gympie's 2019 festival set to be record-breaker

    premium_icon Gympie's 2019 festival set to be record-breaker

    Whats On Two Gympie schools shortlisted for finals.

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards