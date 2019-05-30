Earthquake hits Northern Territory

An earthquake was recorded in Northern Territory. Picture: Geoscience Australia.

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit the Northern Territory today.

The quake hit about 11.56am local time in the Tanami Desert, about 100km west of the remote community of Willowra.

A resident of Willowra told The NT News that the tremors had scared her because she had never felt an earthquake before.

"It was rough and lasted about a minute but the force knocked my fan over," Tashiana Williams said.

It was estimated that the quake could have been felt by those 252km away from the epicentre.

Willowra is located about 300km north west of Alice Springs. It was established as a cattle station in the 1920s but the land was handed back to its traditional owners in 1983. There is a primary school for about 50 students and it's also surrounded by other cattle stations.