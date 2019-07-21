Menu
Magistrate's inspiring message to drug addict mum

Brooke Duncan
by
21st Jul 2019 12:00 PM | Updated: 4:33 PM
A CHINCHILLA woman who pleaded guilty to possessing ammunition and drugs has been sentenced to 12 months probation after appearing in Chinchilla Magistrates Court.

Sally Amanda McMillan fronted court last Thursday and pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs, failing to properly dispose of needles and syringes, and possessing explosives.

Police prosecutor Jodie Tahana said Dalby police searched McMillan's home on May 9 and discovered the needles, syringes, 0.1g of methamphetamine in a clip seal bag and multiple rounds of ammunition.

The court was told McMillan told police the ammunition was not hers and she had forgotten about the methamphetamine.

Duty lawyer Rebecca Peters said McMillan was a widow of three years with six children, though none were in her full-time care.

Ms Peters said McMillan's drug use was "directly related" to the trauma of losing her husband of 25 years.

In sentencing, Magistrate Tracy Mossop had kind words for the mother.

"Lots of people go through tragic circumstances but it's how we deal with them that defines us," Ms Mossop said.

"You need to now turn the tide."

