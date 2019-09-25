Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Warrant issued for accused public toilet burglar

by Pete Martinelli
25th Sep 2019 8:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A WARRANT has been issued for the arrest of a Lockhart River man who allegedly stole a purse from a dead woman in the Cairns CBD.

Alan Collins, 50, allegedly entered a Lake St public toilet on September 7, and took the bag. It is alleged that he stole cigarettes from the bag.

The woman's body was found by authorities a short time later and identified as Gordonvale woman Paulina Kolber, who had been missing since the day before.

Mr Collins was charged with stealing and when he failed to appear in Cairns Magistrates Court yesterday, Magistrate Kevin Priestly issued the arrest warrant after deciding not to hear the case in his absence.

More Stories

editors picks public toilet burgler stealing from the dead theif warrant

Top Stories

    Truckie's reach for water bottle blamed for horror crash

    premium_icon Truckie's reach for water bottle blamed for horror crash

    News All it took was a split-second lapse for a farmer and truck driver to cause a serious accident that left a woman in a wheelchair.

    Man's Gympie Muster soured after cops find his coke stash

    premium_icon Man's Gympie Muster soured after cops find his coke stash

    News Lost wallet handed in to police uncovered bag of 'white powder'.

    Controversial water mining plan on Gympie Council's agenda

    premium_icon Controversial water mining plan on Gympie Council's agenda

    News Mary Valley development one of 11 items on meeting agenda.

    REAVEALED: Most common reasons people go to Gympie Emergency

    premium_icon REAVEALED: Most common reasons people go to Gympie Emergency

    Offbeat Region's 10 most common diagnoses unveiled.