Magistrates alarm over disqualified drivers

A Gympie magistrate has expressed alarm at the number of disqualified driving offences coming before the court.

A GYMPIE man who lasted only five weeks into a nine-month court disqualification period was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for another two years, when he appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court.

But a man who lasted only one week was fined considerably more after the magistrate expressed alarm at the number of disqualified driving matters before the court.

Michael John Wolters 52, pleaded guilty to riding a motorcycle in Monkland St on November on a New South Wales licence which had been disqualified in Chinchilla only weeks earlier, for an offence on August 9.

But concretor Andrew Cusack, 21, lasted only one week, the court was told.

Cusack pleaded guilty to disqualified driving at Rainbow Beach on December 27, after being disaualified on December 20 for two months.

Magistrate M Bice said Cusack, of Parkinson, had a lengthy adult history for someone so young.

Despite dfence submissions that Cusack did not know he had been disqualified and did not knowingly commit the offence, Mr Bice said the onus was on drivers to know the state of their liceences.

He fined Cusack $1200 and also disqualified him for two years.