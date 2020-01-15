Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg courthouse
Bundaberg courthouse
News

Magistrate tells man ‘nothing good happens at 3.19am’

Brittiny Edwards, Brittiny.Edwards@news-mail.com.au
15th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT WAS 3.19am when a man was charged with public nuisance after telling the police they were bastards.

Corey Liam McIntyre pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to a charge of obstructing a police officer, along with public nuisance.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said police were having a conversation with an uninvolved person about an unrelated matter when McIntyre started calling police names.

"The defendant told police that they were bastards for talking to the other person and that they shouldn't be harassing people getting into taxis.

"He was given a move on direction by police however he refused to move on and continued to tell police they were bastards."

Snr Const Bland said people turned to look at McIntyre as he began swaying and his behaviour was animated.

He later tensed up and moved away from police when being arrested after refusing to provide his name and address.

McIntyre, who was representing himself, said it was just drunkenness and silliness.

Magistrate Ross Woodford said "nothing good happens at 3.19am in the streets".

"Police have a tough enough job to do without this sort of carry on from you."

McIntyre was fined $900, a conviction was not recorded.

More Stories

Show More
buncourt bundaberg magistrate's court obstructing police public nuisance
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Councillor pulls plug, slams direction of $220m asset

        premium_icon Councillor pulls plug, slams direction of $220m asset

        News ‘As far as I’m concerned it’s no longer headed in the right direction.’

        Violent awakening as whale drags boat for 200m

        premium_icon Violent awakening as whale drags boat for 200m

        News Two men were given a pre-dawn shock when their boat was taken for a ride.

        Single mum’s night out goes badly wrong: Gympie court

        premium_icon Single mum’s night out goes badly wrong: Gympie court

        News Mum first attempted to punch woman then man

        The combination to give Gympie Cats an edge this season

        premium_icon The combination to give Gympie Cats an edge this season

        News ‘Starting fresh we’d be aiming to finish in the top 3 but we know there is some...