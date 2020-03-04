Magistrate tells Adani protester ‘you're a pawn’

A 65-year-old anti-Adani protester, Craig Neil Linn, pleaded guilty after chaining himself to a cattle grate at Mount Coolon.

AN ANTI-ADANI protester has been told "you've done nothing" after he chained himself to a cattle grid and blocked access to an Adani work camp.

Craig Neil Linn, 65, pleaded guilty to one charge each of causing a traffic hazard or obstruction and contravening police direction.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said about 6.50am on Valentine's Day, Linn attached himself to a cattle grid on Stratford Rd, Mount Coolon, in an attempt to block contractors heading to work at an Adani work camp.

Both ankles and Linn's left wrist were chained to the cattle grid, potentially blocking emergency services if they were needed at the site, Sgt Myors said.

Specialist police crews from Bowen and Collinsville were called out to the incident, with Linn removed about 10.30am.

Representing himself, Linn said he was a retired mathematics and computer science university lecturer who had "followed closely" the advancement of climate change since he worked at the Pollution Control Commission in the 1980s.

"Against the better judgment of scientists' advice, our government on both sides haven't done enough … I felt compelled to make a clear, physical statement.," he said.

Linn said the trip to North Queensland from his home in the Blue Mountains, New South Wales, to represent himself in court had cost about $900, a significant portion of his estimated yearly superannuation pension income of $32,500.

Magistrate James Morton said Linn needed to "look at the economy around here".

"Those big mines pumping out coal, that's what's keeping the economy going up here," he said.

"Without these industries, (people will) be unemployed and that's just how it's going to be for quite a while yet.

"You've been dragged up here, you're a pawn by people who want to use you, that's obvious. Unfortunately you've done nothing, it's a Band-Aid fix."

Linn was sentenced to a 12-month good behaviour bond, with a $450 recognisance. No conviction was recorded.