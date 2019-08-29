Magistrate: 'So he carries around a large kitchen knife?'

TWO YOUNG men accused of armed robbery of a service station this week were both on bail at the time.

Adikuyum Atu Marley Adidi, 18, and Nathan Ryan Robert Paul Baira, 21, applied for bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning after being charged with armed robbery in company and enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence.

Magistrate Cameron Press denied bail to both due to the fact both were on bail at the time of allegedly using a large kitchen knife and a plank of wood to rob the BP service station on Aquatic Place, near Stockland Rockhampton of cash and cigarettes on August 25.

Previous charges included two stealing charges for Adidi and five drug charges for Baira.

Mr Press said the pair were also charged with failing to appear in court and those charges were yet to be dealt with - another reason why he refused their applications.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said both her clients handed themselves in on Tuesday.

She said Adidi claimed it was a spur of the moment decision to rob the service station, not premeditated.

"He was armed with a large kitchen knife ... and nothing was premeditated?" Mr Press said.

"So he carries around a large kitchen knife?"

Ms Legrady said her client claimed it was not planned hours beforehand and there was no intent to harm anyone.

Mr Press said the allegations included Adidi waving the knife around and demanding the staff member to put the cash in the bag.

He said the staff member was able to push a panic button and return to putting the cash in the bag.

Mr Press said it was alleged Adidi lent over the counter and grabbed cash from the register before leaving the store with the bag, along with Baira.

"One wonders what he was doing at Aquatic Place with a kitchen knife, which has been described as a large kitchen knife," he said.

Both Adidi and Baira had family members in court this morning in support.

The matters were adjourned until October 30 and both men were remanded in custody.