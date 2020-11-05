Magistrate slams pensioner for assaulting Woolworths worker

Woolworths Plainland staff guard the doors in April during the height of the COVID pandemic in Queensland. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

LESTER Inch pleaded guilty to common assault on Monday in the Gatton Magistrates Court after he pushed a supermarket employee out of his way and swore at her for enforcing social distancing measures in store.

Police were called to Woolworths Plainland on April 12, when coronavirus cases were at a concerning level in Queensland, following a complaint made by a supermarket employee.

CCTV showed Inch pushing the Woolworths worker after she pointed out to him the designated entry and exit points that were in place to support social distancing.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor told the court that Inch also verbally abused the employee saying at the top of his voice "this is b**l s**t".

Inch's lawyer said the 58 year old disability pensioner was with his full time carer when the incident occurred and said "frustration overcame him".

Magistrate Graham Lee questioned Inch's statement that he was remorseful saying COVID restrictions were "not b**l s**t" and said angrily "don't you read the news" suggesting Inch should have taken the supermarkets instructions seriously.

Magistrate Lee added that supermarket workers have enough to deal with normally without the added pressure of maintaining coronavirus measures and that Inch's personal situation was no excuse for behaviour that was "simply unacceptable".

Inch was fined $750 referred to SPER. No conviction was recorded.