Magistrate slams Gympie man's DV breach excuse

A man claimed he didn't know he'd breached a protection order at the Gympie duck ponds because he didn't see the aggrieved there. Contributed

A MAN who breached a protection order by going within 100m of the aggrieved at the Gympie duck ponds claimed he had not seen her when he drove in there, the Gympie Magistrates Court heard yesterday.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had driven to the duck ponds to use the toilets before leaving again - and inadvertently strayed within the boundary imposed by a court order.

The man's solicitor said her client was pleading guilty based on the fact he had "remained within the 100m”, drawing the ire of Magistrate Chris Callaghan.

"But he said he didn't see her, according to you,” Mr Callaghan said.

"My apologies your honour, what I'm saying is that when he drove into the duck ponds at that point he had not seen her,” the solicitor replied.

"But he did later see her and he remained there ... for 10 or 15 minutes,” Mr Callaghan said.

The solicitor said the "exact time frame” of the incident was questionable, but conceded her client was guilty of knowing he had breached the order because he did not leave as early as possible. Mr Callaghan fined the man $300 with no conviction recorded.