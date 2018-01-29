Menu
Magistrate rejects 'bad memory' claim

STEALING: A man faced court in Gympie over offences which the magistrate ruled had "nothing to do with a bad memory”. John Weekes
Arthur Gorrie
A MAN who stole from a hardware store and then, while on bail for that, stole from a supermarket, could not blame bad memory for his conduct, a Gympie Magistrate said.

Lyle Mark McFaul, 30 of Widgee, pleaded guilty to stealing, contravening a police direction to provide identification details, five charges of breaching bail and one of failing to appear in court.

McFaul's lawyer told the court McFaul had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and most of the offences were linked to his "bad memory.”

But magistrate Chris Callaghan said memory had nothing to do with stealing.

He fined McFaul $700, with no conviction recorded and ordered he pay $100 restitution to the supermarket.

Topics:  bail gympie court gympie crime stealing widgee

Gympie Times
