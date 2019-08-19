Magistrate jokes drug dealers don't deliver like Uber Eats

UBER delivers people, food and goods, but it does not deliver drugs, a magistrate noted in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

And, motivated by a drug addiction, a former boilermaker's recent bout of offending led the magistrate to ban him from driving for five years.

Luke Edward Bracken was also given a jail term after he pleaded guilty to several charges including driving without a licence disqualified by court order, two counts of stealing, unlawful use of a car and fail to take care and precautions in respect of a needle or syringe.

The court was told Bracken's most recent offending occurred between May 17-28 and he was on parole for like offending at the time.

Bracken was driving a vehicle with stolen registration plates and when police tried to intercept the 34-year-old father, he sped away.

Police were later informed of a car that had been abandoned in bushland with extensive damage. They found Bracken's fingerprints on the rear vision mirror.

The car was not owned by Bracken although he believed he had permission to use it, the court was told.

When police found Bracken, they searched his home and found an uncapped syringe.

Bracken was arrested and when police allowed to him to smoke a cigarette, he tried to flee.

The court was told Bracken had nine entries of disqualified driving in his criminal history.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client knew he wasn't allowed to but continued to drive to access drugs. Mr Pepito said Bracken had no one else to drive him to get the drugs.

"So, what you are saying is the local drug dealers aren't like Uber Eats?" Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said. "They don't readily deliver?"

Mr Pepito laughed but said his client needed to "clean his act up".

Mr Pepito said Bracken was a "lucrative" boilermaker, but everything went downhill in 2011 and 2012 after a relationship breakdown.

Mr Kinsella called Bracken's criminal history "diabolical".

"The community has spoken," Mr Kinsella said.

"You are not an appropriate person to be behind the wheel."

Bracken was sentenced to 18 months' jail with parole eligibility on December 15, 2019.