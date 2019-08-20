Menu
Magistrate insists lawyer give jailed client one more chance

JOSH PRESTON
20th Aug 2019 12:01 AM
MAGISTRATE Chris Callaghan rejected a solicitor's request to withdraw his services from a man facing the Gympie court yesterday morning.

Mr Callaghan told lawyer Tim Campion, who asked to be granted leave from the matter because his client had not heeded his legal advice, that it was the man's right to reject it.

"You give him advice, he then gives you instructions, that's how it works isn't it?” Mr Callaghan said.

"Just because he doesn't accept your advice doesn't mean you withdraw.

"He's the one sitting in jail.”

Mr Callaghan adjourned the matter for two weeks.

