Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 'lazy' criminal has been lashed by a Gympie Magistrate for his 'pathetic' attempt at community service.
A 'lazy' criminal has been lashed by a Gympie Magistrate for his 'pathetic' attempt at community service. Arthur Gorrie
Crime

Magistrate: Gympie crim's community service effort pathetic

scott kovacevic
by
3rd Oct 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GYMPIE man has been given a verbal lashing by Magistrate Chris Callaghan over his "pathetic” inability to do community service.

Jason Joseph Moore-Smith, 22, was brought before the court this week after failing to complete a court-ordered 60 hours of service within a year.

Only seven hours had been done.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan was left to wonder why - especially after the court heard Moore-Smith, who pleaded guilty, had only spent about half of the past year working as a trade assistant.

Court.
Court. File Photo

"So he hasn't been working? Then why hasn't he done his community service?” Mr Callaghan asked.

"The report says he was too busy working.”

MORE GYMPIE COURT

Solicitor Tim Campion said his client had been concentrating on his probation requirements and had been homeless.

Mr Callaghan said these excuses did not add up, especially when he was advised by the prosecution Moore-Smith had been "doing quite well” with his probation.

"It sounds like your client is lazy more than anything,” he said.

"Let's call a spade a spade.

"He doesn't want to work.”

Magistrate Chris Callaghan.
Magistrate Chris Callaghan. Renee Albrecht

Mr Callaghan then moved onto his sentence considerations, and was told Moore-Smith had a SPER account.

"I'm sure he does,” Mr Callaghan said.

He fined Moore-Smith $500, and lashed his excuses as "lame”.

"You just don't want to work ... going through life spongeing off others,” he said.

"Sixty hours in 12 months is a pathetically small amount to do; you doing seven hours of that is more pathetic.”

community service court gympie court gympie magistrates court magistrates court
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    'Cricket has been a wonderful tenant here at Albert Park'

    premium_icon 'Cricket has been a wonderful tenant here at Albert Park'

    News It was a fitting tribute to the pitch that provided so many memories over the years.

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards

    UPDATE: Nurse first on scene at horror head-on hwy crash

    premium_icon UPDATE: Nurse first on scene at horror head-on hwy crash

    Breaking A man is still 'critical' after a horror crash on the Bruce Highway.

    REVEALED: First look inside new Gympie amusement centre

    premium_icon REVEALED: First look inside new Gympie amusement centre

    News New holiday fun spot hits the right note with Gympie kids