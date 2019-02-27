‘Truth’ behind violent MAFS clash

A SIMPLE rumour sparked a violent confrontation on Married At First Sight last night, with Cyrell Paule actually lunging at Martha Kalifatidis and grabbing her by the neck of her robe before a producer intervened.

It seemed to be a wildly over-the-top reaction to Martha "gossiping" about her partner Nic Jovanovic - but according to Cyrell, viewers didn't see the whole situation.

A producer had to jump between the women when it turned physical.



Speaking to Ninein the wake of the explosive scene, the health fund consultant, 29, insisted there were "two sides to every story".

"The truth eventually comes out," Cyrell said.

"For me, basically, if I don't like you, chances are I'll never like you. I'm the type of person that I will forgive a certain incident, but I won't forget it, and people's true characteristics definitely will come out.

"And probably the only last thing I would like to add: people get judged so much on how they look, and just because someone looks so sweet and innocent doesn't mean they really are. And I hope everyone sees the truth when that comes out."

Cyrell was furious at Martha.

The heated moment was sparked last night by Nic's decision to tell Cyrell that Martha had asked him whether he'd "rubbed" his leg against Jessika Power during a recent dinner party.

Addressing the controversial rumour in the wake of the fallout, Nic insisted that he'd simply been checking if Jessika "was OK".

"She was down in the dumps about her relationship, and it all escalated from there," he told Now To Love.

"It wasn't sexual, it was a little leg touch. It was me reaching out with my foot. Jess is a bit of a flirt in general, that's her personality. But there was no malice in it. I was committed to Cyrell."

Meanwhile, Jessika explained she'd been upset that evening as her "husband" Mick Gould was talking to "every other female" but her.

"Nic rubbed my leg under the table with his leg. I told Ines and Martha at the time because I didn't know if it was sexual or not," she said.

"There had been some sort of flirtation going on with Nic and I, but I always passed it off as quite childish."

Jessika and Mick had been having relationship issues.



Married At First Sight continues at 7.30pm tonight on Nine.