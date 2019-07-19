MAFS star’s incredible ‘revenge body’

She won plenty of fans on Married At First Sight, and Elizabeth Sobinoff is continuing to wow them with her post-show transformation.

Sobinoff has lost 10kg since appearing on MAF S,where she was fat shamed by "husband" Sam Ball.

On Thursday, the store manager shared a photo on Instagram of her posing in a pencil skirt that showed off her midriff, sending followers into a frenzy over her "revenge body" and "that waist".

"Omg! That waist with your curves! So envious!" one commenter wrote.

Sobinoff on MAFS.

In an interview with NW magazine earlier this month, Sobinoff maintained her recent weight loss had nothing to do with being on TV and was instead a result of illness.

Sobinoff has an auto-immune condition similar to lupus and blood disorder porphyria.

"I think I always look fabulous. I've thought that when I weighed 49kg and when I've weighed 90kg … I'm actually dealing with some health conditions that cause my weight to fluctuate," she said.

"I may gain weight again and that's OK. The most important thing is that I've always been mentally strong."

Alongside the interview, Sobinoff posed in a bikini for an accompanying photo shoot, sharing the photos on her Instagram account.

While the pictures were met with a mostly positive response from her fans, several accused her of promoting double standards and claimed the pictures were Photoshopped.

However, Sobinoff clarified this wasn't the case, writing on her Instagram story while there was some editing involved, it didn't include altering her figure.

"Someone said in my last post it was photoshopped! Um no, take a look, laughable. Yes there would (be) brightening techniques but no sweetheart," Sobinoff hit back.

Sobinoff's weight was criticised by her partner on the show Ball, who received plenty of backlash for describing her as a "bigger" girl.

"I've never really dated girls as big as Elizabeth in the past," he told producers after seeing her for the first time at their "wedding".