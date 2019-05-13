MAFS star’s surprising baby news

Davina Rankin is pregnant with her first child.

LAST year's Married At First Sight "villain" Davina Rankin has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

The 28-year-old model and personal trainer has featured in NW magazine with her boyfriend, Jaxon Manuel, revealing she was 13 weeks pregnant.

The Brisbane-based reality star also said she hoped her baby news would help people realise she was a "different person" to who she was on the Channel 9 reality show.

Rankin was trashed online after her TV affair with fellow contestant Dean Wells, who was "married" to MAFS bride Tracey Jewel.

"This years Mother's Day was just that tiny bit more special. Especially knowing a little baby Manuel is due to join the family November 19," she wrote on Instagram.

"I'll tell you it's been a LONG 3 months keeping quiet for @jaxonmanuel and I, but we are so happy to finally be able to yell our exciting news from the rooftops. Our hearts are overflowing with love."

She said she hoped her pregnancy would help her shake the "MAFS girl" tag, while also revealing marriage wasn't on the cards any time soon.

"We're not engaged yet (but) it looks like he's stuck with me," Rankin told the publication.

"We definitely talk about (marriage) all the time, but our next step is buying a house.

"I feel like there was never a time when I wasn't with Jax. MAFS seems like a whole other world. It's strange."

Davina at the Logies with Dean Wells and her MAFS ‘husband’ Ryan Gallagher. Picture: Dan Peled/AAP

Rankin said she wasn't aware of the gender yet but was hoping for a baby girl, while also revealing she was suffering from extreme morning sickness which has seen her lose six kilograms.

"I'm not eating nearly as much as I would usually. My meal portions are a lot smaller. Also, I haven't trained for three months so I'm losing muscle," she told the publication.