MAFS intruder to front court this week

DANIEL Webb has two important dates this week.

The Gold Coast car sales broker poured his heart out in front of more than 1 million TV viewers last night in his search for love, and on Friday he will front court accused of helping to scam up to $20 million from innocent Queenslanders.

Webb, who made his debut on Channel 9's hit reality TV show Married At First Sight, was one of seven charged in 2016 with allegedly cold calling more than 600 people.

Daniel Webb leaves the watch house in Brisbane.

Police allege the 35-year-old took part in manipulating vulnerable people to become "puppet directors" of 12 scam companies in early 2014.

The investors were allegedly asked to pay $500-1000 for a four-day trial of betting and investment software and then made to sign 12-month contracts.

Webb is scheduled to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday charged with aggravated fraud.

Daniel Webb from the Gold Coast is a Married At First Sight intruder. Photo: Instagram

It is alleged former Gold Coast detective Michael Featherstone masterminded the boiler room scam, which netted between $15-20 million. Lawyers for Featherstone - who was charged with fraud alongside his wife Zoei Charissa Keong - have said they would fight the charges.

Ms Keong was found dead on Christmas Day last year, with a family friend saying she was a "sensitive" woman not deserving of "outrageous delays" in the ongoing court case.

Both Channel 9 and Webb yesterday declined to comment about the allegations he faced, or answer questions about his appearance on the show.

Currumbin's Daniel Webb. Picture: Jerad Williams

Webb, who plays rugby league for the Currumbin Eagles, was of four who entered the show as an "intruder" last night. He got hitched in a mock wedding called the "commitment ceremony".

His profile on the show described him as "charismatic, flirty and confident". It also says he is the "life of the party" and has a "shoulder to cry on 24/7".

In promotions for the show, Webb says he is looking for someone who gives him butterflies, who is goal orientated, will accept his son and possibly grow as a family.

A video was posted of the "intruders" being introduced to the other contestants with someone saying "the new boy Dan is on the radar".



Webb's rugby coach, Ryan Gundry, told the Bulletin yesterday that his footy mates would be cheering him on the show.

"We have a Facebook group and have a bit of banter going on in there at the moment," he said.

"I've known him since he was a young bloke when he was playing for the Burleigh Bears back in the day."

Mr Gundry did not want to talk about Webb's court date as "it is a private matter".

He said Webb had taken a break from footy and was expected to start playing again once he was finished on the show.

"He needs to get through whatever is happening on TV first," Mr Gundry said.

"He's a fantastic bloke. It's going to be one to watch."