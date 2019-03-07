Groom finally confirms juicy rumour

Married At First Sight’s Mike Gunner has come clean about his hairline.

Married At First Sight star Mike Gunner has finally confirmed the rumour that's plagued him throughout the series.

The theory that the bald groom has had a hairline tattooed onto his scalp gained traction from almost the first episode he appeared in - and we now know it's true.

Mike was grilled on the rumour during an appearance on Nova's Fitzy and Wippa show this morning.

"Someone has rung us and told us that you've had the tattoo done on the top of your head," Fitzy told him.

Mike at his “wedding” to Heidi Latcham.

Mike gave cagey responses to begin with, but eventually conceded he'd undergone the procedure, adding: "But how good do I look!"

He’s finally confirmed the persistent rumour.

After Fitzy - who's also bald - joked that he'd look into doing it, Mike offered to help him out.

"I've got a great guy, I'll put you in touch," he told the radio host.

Mike’s hairline sparked suspicion among viewers.

During the interview, Mike also spilled on his previous brush with reality TV stardom and recent speculation that at least half this year's cast of MAFS are paid actors.

"Another rumour that's going around - were you close to getting on Survivor?" Fitzy asked.

"I love Survivor, but I'm glad I never did it because I wouldn't have done MAFS," he replied. "A couple of years ago I threw my hat in the ring with Survivor and got close enough - but clearly they didn't choose me, and here we are."

Earlier this week, MAFS bosses were forced to deny claims they'd hired actors for this season, which has easily been the most explosive yet.

Sam Ball and Melissa Lucarelli have both appeared in small roles on Home And Away, while Susie Bradley and Billy Vincent have done commercials, and Dino Hira and Jessika Power actually appeared together in an ad for an optical company.

Jessika and Dino worked together for an ad, pre-MAFS.

Even Mike has popped up in a scene from a movie this week - but he claimed it was just to help out a friend.

"A young student filmmaker mate of mine remade a scene from a film and he said, 'Mike, do you wanna throw your head on camera, and say some lines?" Mike told Fitzy and Wippa.

"I'm nobody's actor, I'm not an actor's shoelace, I did a little thing and people are jumping up and down about it saying we're all actors … Which we're not, I can guarantee."

Married At First Sight continues Sunday 7pm at Nine.