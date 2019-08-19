Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MAFS’ Cyrell Paule and Love Island’s Eden Dally are expecting their first child together.
MAFS’ Cyrell Paule and Love Island’s Eden Dally are expecting their first child together.
Celebrity

MAFS’ Cyrell reveals surprise pregnancy

by Bronte Coy
19th Aug 2019 9:30 AM

Married At First Sight star Cyrell Paule has confirmed she's pregnant with her first child.

The reality TV star, 30, told New Idea that she and her boyfriend of four months, Love Island's Eden Dally, 26, that their baby is due in February 2020.

Cyrell - nicknamed "Cyclone Cyrell" in the most recent season of the dating series - is reportedly 12 weeks pregnant.

 

While the couple admitted their baby "wasn't planned", they insisted they were "bursting with excitement" at the prospect of becoming parents.

Cyrell and Eden's relationship has been plagued with rumours that it's a publicity stunt since its inception - and the reality TV pair are aware that their pregnancy news will likely receive the same treatment.

"I wouldn't be surprised if my child is going to get called a publicity stunt," Cyrell told the publication, adding that the speculation was "sad" and "exhausting".

"I guarantee people will say the baby is a publicity stunt. They'll say we got pregnant to stay relevant or to extend our 15 minutes of fame. It's very stressful and stress can cause bad things to happen," Eden chimed in.

 

 

Cyrell confirmed she was dating prison officer Eden in April after her "marriage" to MAFS co-star Nic Jovanovic ended.

Eden had previously dated Love Island co-star Erin Barnett.

celebrity channel 9 cyrell paule editors picks mafs married at first sight

Top Stories

    Fiery 'explosion' at Nestle factory wakes neighbours at 3am

    premium_icon Fiery 'explosion' at Nestle factory wakes neighbours at 3am

    News Gympie emergency crews rushed to the structure fire on Pine St

    What winter? 28C to dry-roast Gympie today

    premium_icon What winter? 28C to dry-roast Gympie today

    Weather Summer-like temperatures to move in early in the day

    GYMPIE COURT: 35 people to face Gympie court today

    premium_icon GYMPIE COURT: 35 people to face Gympie court today

    News The people facing Gympie Magistrates Court today

    Police investigate after car crashes into power pole

    premium_icon Police investigate after car crashes into power pole

    News Police are investigating after a car smashed into a power pole last night, closing...