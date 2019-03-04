Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mick brings his bride Jessika home to Gympie in tonight's episode of Married At First Sight.
Mick brings his bride Jessika home to Gympie in tonight's episode of Married At First Sight. Channel 9
News

The Married At First Sight circus rolls into town

Seanna Cronin
by
4th Mar 2019 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMPIE will be in the national spotlight tonight on Married At First Sight.

Nine's reality TV juggernaut filmed local plasterer Mick Gould and his 'wife' Jessika Power as they spent a week at his Mothar Mountain home as part of the show's 'home stays' week.

But Mick's homecoming is less than ideal.

Mick's hobby farm is a far cry from the city life Jessika is used to.
Mick's hobby farm is a far cry from the city life Jessika is used to. Channel 9

In last night's commitment ceremony, Mick expressed his desire to leave the experiment after Jessika drunkenly hit on two of the other husbands at a dinner party

But he must stick it out for another week after Jessika decided to stay.

Mick chose to leave MAFS but his wife Jessika chose to stay.
Mick chose to leave MAFS but his wife Jessika chose to stay. Channel 9

The temptation to flirt with intruder Dan will be removed, albeit temporarily, on the show tonight as the couples head off in different directions for their home stays.

In hilarious scenes, Jessika arrives at Mick's property unsure of how to navigate her way past his herd of sheep to get to the front door.

But the livestock will be the least of her worries as she attempts to mend their fractured relationship.

Married At First Sight airs tonight at 7.30 on Nine.

channel 9 married at first sight mick gould reality tv

Top Stories

    Why sex workers feel unsafe in Qld

    premium_icon Why sex workers feel unsafe in Qld

    Politics FOR sex worker Ruby, there’s a sense of fear that comes with doing her job in Queensland. And it’s why workers in her industry will protest in Brisbane today.

    • 4th Mar 2019 1:25 PM
    Inside the minds of monsters who create Momo video

    premium_icon Inside the minds of monsters who create Momo video

    News The expert advice if your child watches the video

    • 4th Mar 2019 12:54 PM
    New business shaping hinterland eyebrows

    premium_icon New business shaping hinterland eyebrows

    Business A good eyebrow shape is so important because they frame the eyes.

    Lead Conservative candidate to speak in Gympie

    premium_icon Lead Conservative candidate to speak in Gympie

    Whats On Senate hopeful to talk about electricity, borders and more.