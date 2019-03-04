The Married At First Sight circus rolls into town

Mick brings his bride Jessika home to Gympie in tonight's episode of Married At First Sight.

GYMPIE will be in the national spotlight tonight on Married At First Sight.

Nine's reality TV juggernaut filmed local plasterer Mick Gould and his 'wife' Jessika Power as they spent a week at his Mothar Mountain home as part of the show's 'home stays' week.

But Mick's homecoming is less than ideal.

Mick's hobby farm is a far cry from the city life Jessika is used to. Channel 9

In last night's commitment ceremony, Mick expressed his desire to leave the experiment after Jessika drunkenly hit on two of the other husbands at a dinner party.

But he must stick it out for another week after Jessika decided to stay.

Mick chose to leave MAFS but his wife Jessika chose to stay. Channel 9

The temptation to flirt with intruder Dan will be removed, albeit temporarily, on the show tonight as the couples head off in different directions for their home stays.

In hilarious scenes, Jessika arrives at Mick's property unsure of how to navigate her way past his herd of sheep to get to the front door.

But the livestock will be the least of her worries as she attempts to mend their fractured relationship.

Married At First Sight airs tonight at 7.30 on Nine.