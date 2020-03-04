Menu
MAFS bride unleashes on Lizzie

4th Mar 2020 7:46 AM | Updated: 10:07 AM

 

Married At First Sight's Mishel Karen has launched another stinging attack on returning contestant Elizabeth Sobinoff.

Mishel first lashed out at Lizzie on Instagram last week, labelling her "fake".

Just a few days later, Lizzie spoke to news.com.au and refused to reveal why Mishel had an issue with her.

"I do (know why), but I'm not going to say anything," Lizzie said. "That's just a shame because I felt like at the beginning she was very warm towards me, so it's upsetting."

Lizzie is back on MAFS.
RELATED: Read all of James Weir's MAFS recaps here

Now Mishel has had another whack at Lizzie.

In an interview with Who magazine, Mishel said it was "frustrating as f**k when people weren't real" and then singled out Lizzie.

"She annoyed me but I just kind of ignored her," Mishel said.

"She's fake. She was in it for fame. Like, no one would ever endure this twice. If you had sanity, would you go through the whole experiment as we went through again?

"She wants to be Insta famous, she wants extra … followers."

Mishel was married to Steve on MAFS.
Mishel also claimed that Lizzie received preferential treatment on the show, telling Who: "She didn't do it like us. She did it in first class while we did it in third class … No, the luggage area of the plane."

After failing to find love with Sam Ball on MAFS last year, Lizzie has this year been matched with Seb Guilhaus.

There are rumours the couple's relationship didn't survive the experiment after Seb was photographed earlier this week without his wedding ring.

Lizzie was married to Seb.
Those rumours were fuelled by the couple's appearance on Nova's Fitzy and Wippa yesterday as the radio hosts grilled the supposed lovebirds about one another.

"What footy team does Seb play for?" Fitzy asked Lizzie.

She failed to answer, as did Seb when he was asked what Lizzie's favourite meal was.

"(They're) not together," Wippa declared at the end of the interview. "This was filmed a long time ago, if they were still together she would know."

 

 

Married At First Sight continues at 7.30pm tonight on Channel 9

