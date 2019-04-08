Menu
Elizabeth Sobinoff says she’s now chasing love with an ex-boyfriend. Picture: Toby Zerna
TV

MAFS bride Elizabeth finds love with ex

by Sally Coates
8th Apr 2019 5:26 AM
AFTER suffering through Married At First Sight, fan favourite Elizabeth Sobinoff may have found love - with someone she already knew.

Sobinoff was "married" to Sam Ball, who cheated on her with villain Ines Basic early in the season.After all that, she knew the new man in her life all along.

"There is someone I'm testing the waters with but you never know," she told Confidential.

"He's an ex. There's always (been) a soft spot there."

Elizabeth and Sam at the first dinner party. Picture: Channel 9
The 27-year-old cited a "different headspace" as the reason for the breakup in the past, but said he had grown up a bit.

She said she wasn't worried in the slightest that he was appearing out of the woodwork now that her face is all over television.

 

"This was a year and a half ago and he was hitting me up all the time but I just wasn't giving him the time of day," she said.

"He's like a bad smell. You know those bad smells that are so bad they're good? That's my ex."

The final episode of MAFS airs on Monday night.

Elizabeth and Sam at the first dinner party. Picture: Channel 9
