MAFS break-up: truly, the Gods themselves do weep

Dean and Tracey in a scene from the TV series Married At first Sight. Supplied by Channel 9. Nigel Wright

IT'S the little things in life that get you; the broken zipper on your best pants; the final, fatal crack of your favourite chair; and now, the tragic break-up of Married at First Sight's Tracey and Sean.

Truly, the Gods do weep.

Already we must wonder of its place in the pantheon of romance: above Romeo and Juliet? Perhaps. Sinking Titanic? Maybe. Whipping 50 Shades of Grey? Surely.

It's enough to make you question true love.

If two people who met under the glare of studio lights, in front of a camera working on a show that's as unscripted as a budget speech can't make a go of it, then who can? It's a true world tragedy, no doubt why so many media sites jumped on it.

Of course, at play is the fact more people consume reality TV news than they do major political incidents. Excessive privacy and data breaches? Winding back human rights?

No, they pale in comparison to the steamy controversy of Billy and Tina hooking up in a barn while a dispassionate sheep looks on.

Fortunately for those like me who spent the last 24 hours in the fetal position, Love Island is just around the corner; a show which promises the intellectual complexity of a join-the-dots image with only three points of contact.

Or there's Back with the Ex, which must have been conceived under the name Glutton for Punishment.

How far have they gotten with colonising Mars again? I'm only asking for a friend.