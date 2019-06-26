Driver caught speeding in school zone despite rain

Authorities are pleading with drivers to slow down around school zones after witnessing a dramatic near miss and catching a driver well over the speed limit despite the wet weather.

Theodore MP Mark Boothman today issued the warning after witnessing a near miss at one location and then visiting another school where police caught speeding drivers.

Mr Boothman posted on his Facebook page after observing a driver almost crash near the Oxenford Primary School about 8.20am on Monday.

"I witnessed a student run after his soccer ball near the roadway. This was followed by the car tyres screeching as a ute avoided him," Mr Boothman said.

"The ball went down the gutter. The guy slammed on his brakes. He had trailer. It almost jackknifed."

Police officers from the Road Policing Command conducting a road-safety operation on at Varsity Lakes Primary College school. Picture: Jerad Williams.

The northern Coast MP later spoke to school crossing guards and urged parents to help them improve safety at the crossings.

"I was with police later at the Helensvale Primary School. There was a car doing 58km/h through a 40km/h zone," Mr Boothman said.

"The rain was just starting up. It's a bit disappointing. The police are always getting a few (speedsters) through there."

A crackdown by police as part of a school holiday road safety campaign was launched at Suncorp Stadium today.

Students and parents of Pimpama state school crossing the road in front of their school. Picture: Mike Batterham.

Operation Cold Snap from Friday through to July 19 will be a statewide traffic policing operation designed to improve road safety and reduce the number of fatal or serious injury traffic crashes.

Police Minister Mark Ryan said the Government and QPS were committed to reducing the road toll during the June-July school holidays when more vehicles used the roads.

"The Queensland Government and QPS are working together to refocus driver's attention and to allow drivers to reach their destinations safely," Mr Ryan said.

"We do this because we want there to be zero fatalities. I urge all road users to be extra careful on our roads over this holiday period and help make this break a safe one for all Queenslanders."

The operation will include strategies such as a highly visible police presence on Queensland roads and roadside drug and alcohol testing for police to detect offences and enforce the road rules.

Theodore MP Mark Boothman calling on parents and students to be careful around school crossings.

Assistant Commissioner Keating said Operation Cold Snap would reinforce the fatal five factors - speeding, drink-drug driving, seat belts, fatigue and distraction.

"Drivers who fail to comply with traffic laws and regulations place road users across Queensland at a high risk of being involved in a serious or fatal traffic crash," Assistant Commissioner Keating said.

"The current road toll in Queensland is 96 - 14 less than this time last year.

"Research supports the fact that the fatal five are contributing factors in reducing the amount of fatal and injury traffic crashes.

"Between June 29 and July 19, anyone travelling on the state's highways can expect to encounter police."