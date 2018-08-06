Madills' donation kick starts Little Haven fundraising year

GENEROSITY: Little Haven committee member Sharon OBrien (right) and business manager Sue Manton with Madilss Motor Group's Adam, John and John (Jnr) Madill.

WHAT better way to kick start Little Haven Palliative Care's fundraising for the year than to receive a generous $4725 cheque from long time supporters, the Madill Motor Group.

"In the last 12 months we have had our customers choose between two charities through our Compulsory Third Party supplier Suncorp, to make a charitable contribution per car sale,” Adam Madill said.

"With our family's long association and its importance to the community we chose Little Haven as one of those charities and were happy to make our recent donation on behalf of Suncorp and Madill Motor Group.”

On hand to receive the cheque were committee member Sharon O'Brien and Little Haven manager Sue Manton, who expressed their gratitude for the Madill family's support over the history of the organisation.

Dad John Madill reflects on the day son Adam was born in the old Gympie Hospital maternity ward - now Little Haven Palliave Care.

"It was great to welcome them into our 'haven' in the hospital grounds that Ursula Madill worked tirelessly to secure for us over 20 years ago,” Mrs Manton said.

"It was also the very room where Adam came into the world.”

Little Haven has a strong history in this community, carrying on the work started 39 years ago in our region - offering professional nursing care and support to palliative care and cancer patients, on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, together with support for carers over a 70km radius in the Gympie and Sunshine Coast regions.

All Little Haven's care is provided in the home without fee for service, thanks to the generosity of local supporters.

For more information visit www.littlehaven.org.au or phone 5482 9091.