Madill family's 'magnificent' Southside home on the market

VICKI Millard's love for her picturesque, classically built Southside home is such that she doesn't want to move, but her decision to sell up presents a lucrative opportunity for the next lucky owner.

The architect-designed "timeless” home was built in the 1990s for local business icons Tom and Leda Madill, and remains one of the Gympie region's most unique, spacious and aesthetically pleasing properties.

Ms Millard, who is selling up after three years of "homely” bliss in the 2940sq m Rocklea Drive lot, said the house had a lot to offer buyers young and old.

END OF AN ERA: Vicki Millard does not want to part with the home she loves at Rocklea Drive but says the quality built architectural home has something to offer any buyer. Josh Preston

"It's very homely, it's been good for me with all the kids. I've had lots of space and lots of room,” Ms Millard said.

"It's very classic, it's got fantastic street appeal. I know Tom and Leda would have built it with love. It's just a beautiful, classic home, it's been great. If I wasn't moving I wouldn't be selling it.”

Ms Millard said the spacious interior coupled and rare big backyard made the house perfect for families looking to spread out.

"Big backyards aren't as common any more, now you're on 800sq m blocks but this is 3000. There's room for a pool and a shed and all those extra things that people want,” she said.

The "home built for a lifetime of enjoyment” is on the market through Gympie real estate agent Ian Pye, who pointed to the "quality of the build” as one of the "unique” property's stand-out assets.

"It's a beautiful home built to live in, it looks so neat with double brick and red cedar ceilings about five metres high,” Mr Pye said.

"It's a rare find. I've never walked into a house and seen ducted heating from a fireplace. The fireplace is high quality itself, but it's connected all through the house thanks to the ducted heating.”

