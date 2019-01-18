Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The architect-designed
The architect-designed "timeless” home was built in the 1990s for local business icons Tom and Leda Madill.
News

Madill family's 'magnificent' Southside home on the market

JOSH PRESTON
by
18th Jan 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

VICKI Millard's love for her picturesque, classically built Southside home is such that she doesn't want to move, but her decision to sell up presents a lucrative opportunity for the next lucky owner.

The architect-designed "timeless” home was built in the 1990s for local business icons Tom and Leda Madill, and remains one of the Gympie region's most unique, spacious and aesthetically pleasing properties.

Ms Millard, who is selling up after three years of "homely” bliss in the 2940sq m Rocklea Drive lot, said the house had a lot to offer buyers young and old.

END OF AN ERA: Vicki Millard does not want to part with the home she loves at Rocklea Drive but says the quality built architectural home has something to offer any buyer.
END OF AN ERA: Vicki Millard does not want to part with the home she loves at Rocklea Drive but says the quality built architectural home has something to offer any buyer. Josh Preston

"It's very homely, it's been good for me with all the kids. I've had lots of space and lots of room,” Ms Millard said.

"It's very classic, it's got fantastic street appeal. I know Tom and Leda would have built it with love. It's just a beautiful, classic home, it's been great. If I wasn't moving I wouldn't be selling it.”

Ms Millard said the spacious interior coupled and rare big backyard made the house perfect for families looking to spread out.

"Big backyards aren't as common any more, now you're on 800sq m blocks but this is 3000. There's room for a pool and a shed and all those extra things that people want,” she said.

The architect-designed
The architect-designed "timeless” home was built in the 1990s for local business icons Tom and Leda Madill

The "home built for a lifetime of enjoyment” is on the market through Gympie real estate agent Ian Pye, who pointed to the "quality of the build” as one of the "unique” property's stand-out assets.

"It's a beautiful home built to live in, it looks so neat with double brick and red cedar ceilings about five metres high,” Mr Pye said.

"It's a rare find. I've never walked into a house and seen ducted heating from a fireplace. The fireplace is high quality itself, but it's connected all through the house thanks to the ducted heating.”

Call Ian and Janelle Pye on 5482 9111 or 0437 778 111 to book an inspection by private appointment only.

Read more about this property and many more in tomorrow's Gympie Times Real Estate guide.

gympie community gympie news gympie property gympie real estate gympie region house on the market madill family property market southside southside real estate tom madill
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Car bursts into flames after crash on Bruce Hwy near Gympie

    premium_icon Car bursts into flames after crash on Bruce Hwy near Gympie

    News The crash occurred just after 11am.

    • 18th Jan 2019 12:22 PM
    January 26 is not a date that can unify Australia, change it

    January 26 is not a date that can unify Australia, change it

    News OPINION: It is beyond time to acknowledge the reality

    Why Gympie drivers made more than 5000 S.O.S calls last year

    premium_icon Why Gympie drivers made more than 5000 S.O.S calls last year

    News New stats show the most common cause of drivers in dire straits.

    Queensland bowel cancer hotspots revealed

    premium_icon Queensland bowel cancer hotspots revealed

    News Regional areas across the country have higher rates