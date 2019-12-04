Maddison fuels Liam romance rumours

Just weeks after Maddison Brown was pictured passionately kissing Liam Hemsworth on the streets of New York, the Dynasty star remains tight-lipped about the status of their relationship.

The model has been hailed as the woman making Hemsworth smile again after his messy split from wife Miley Cyrus, but she told Confidential that she won't kiss and tell.

"I'm not answering that question," the model laughed when asked whether she's single.

"My rule is not talking about my personal life."

Actress Maddison Brown in Double Bay, Sydney, today. Picture: Justin Lloyd

Brown, who is based in Atlanta, will spend the Christmas holidays at home in Australia where Hemsworth has been retreating since his heartbreaking separation.

The Hollywood hunk found happiness again two months later with Brown, who became an international sensation after photos of them kissing went viral.

"I've never pursued fame to be famous, but I have always understood fame as being a by-product of success," she said.

"As a model or as an actor when you are successful in those industries, fame eventually becomes a part of it and so I just see it as being part of the job but it's never been something that I've outwardly pursued."

MORE SYDNEY CONFIDENTIAL

Aussie stars outdo Hollywood celebs at fashion awards

Bachelor couple Anna and Tim address split rumours

Red carpet glitz and glamour at AACTA Awards

Brown's down-to-earth demeanour would be a refreshing change for Hemsworth after a decade with Cyrus, who is renowned for her wild antics.

The former child star raised eyebrows in August when she was pictured kissing another woman, Kaitlynn Carter, days before announcing her split from Hemsworth.

Brown, who describes herself as relatively "boring", said she's still adjusting to fame.

"It is (weird)," she said of the public scrutiny. "But again, I can understand it from an objective point of view why people are interested and again, it's not really in my day-to-day reality … I understand it, it's human nature … everyone wants gossip. It doesn't really bother me too much I don't really pay attention to it."

Liam and Miley had a messy split. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Brown won't be posting any selfies with the Hunger Games star anytime soon as she is making a conscious effort to maintain her privacy on social media.

"I think it's important to have a healthy relationship with how we all use social media and just in general for all of us to not constantly overshare," she said.

"That's something that I've definitely been more aware of not oversharing too much on Instagram.

"I've been pretty consistent with maintaining my privacy … I've made it clear that I would like to be private."

Brown says one of the biggest misconceptions about her is that she's a model-turned-actress when in fact acting has always been at the forefront of her career.

It’s easy to understand why most people assume Brown started out modelling before moving into acting.

She once starred alongside Hollywood megastar Nicole Kidman in the 2015 film Strangerland and said it was an unforgettable experience.

"Working with Nicole was a really wonderful experience, she's a real champion for women and she really does want to lift everyone up and help everyone and it was a really wonderful, rewarding, positive first experience on a film set," she said.

Brown in a scene from the 2015 movie Strangerland which starred Nicole Kidman.

Brown is in town after being flown in by Swiss watchmaker Longines, to attend the launch event of its latest timepiece Conquest Classic.

"I just love their ethos, elegance is an attitude. I think even subconsciously I've always subscribed to that ideal. I jumped at the opportunity," she said.