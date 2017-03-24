Mad hats and leprechauns rule at Widgee

ST PADDY'S DAY FUN: Lunching at the Dragon Garden Family Restaurant last week were Widgee Mad Hatters (standing from left) Judy Houben, Riitta Kallaste, Gloria Portas, Alice Burke, Trisha Wing, Janet Ramsland, Sue Norwood, Margaret Fittler, Audrey Fort, (front) Marilyn Belford, Vern Birch, Bev Betts, Ann Johnson and Debbie Kitchen.

CELEBRATING St Patrick's Day a mite early but all in good spirits, the Widgee Mad Hatters descended on Gympie's Dragon Garden Family Restaurant last week, resplendent in orange and green.

The group enjoyed playing Irish trivia with a twist and various games about leprechauns and St Patrick.

The ladies meet monthly offering friendship, fun and social support plus the usual mischief and mayhem.

Their next luncheon venue will be Gunabul Homestead on Thursday, April 20.

For more information on the Red Hat Ladies, aka the Widgee Mad Hatters, contact the Queen Bee, Marilyn Belford 54849132.

INDOOR BOWLS CLUB

IT WAS great to see another new player join the Widgee Indoor Bowls' throng this week.

The morning went well with another obstacle game adding a higher skill level as members bowled around the barrier; it was a great learning curve and lots of fun.

Gloria managed best of all and finished the day with a total score of 56.

Not far behind, with some excellent shots played, was Jeanette with 53 points, while Eric was third with 51.

New players are always welcome at Widgee Indoor Bowls Club.

The group plays most Mondays from 9am in the Memorial Hall.

Inquiries president Gloria Portas 54849135.

CRAFT GROUP

Judy Houben and Audrey Fort with a selection of glass paintings from Wednesday. Contributed

GLASS painting was the main item on the Widgee Craft Group agenda this week with various tubes of paint and assorted brushes littered across one end of the tables at one end of the room, while silk flowers and straw hats took up residence at the other.

With their annual Australia's Biggest Morning Tea fundraiser drawing closer, members are working through their list of jobs to be done and enjoying every minute.

While the glass painting was an individual activity, the "hats” focus on this year's theme.

All details on the ABMT will be in next week's column.

Next week, the ladies will continue with their millinery efforts while also indulging in card making with Gloria.

Inquiries president Alice Burke 54849156.

Alice Burke, Colleen Hore and Marilyn Belford with some of the hats decorated for this year's Australia's Biggest Morning Tea to be held at the Bushman's Bar on May 24. Contributed

BUSHMAN'S BAR

VOLUNTEERS from the local P&C are on the roster this weekend with their selected main menu of rib fillet steaks and crumbed whiting fillets.

Both meals are accompanied with hot, crisp chips and freshly made garden salad.

Don't forget the dessert trolley, laden with servings of that old-fashioned favourite, sago and fruit pudding.

Meals are served from 6.30-7.45pm from the Bushman's Kitchen with the bar open from around 3pm today and from 4pm on Saturday.

Offering the best family-friendly dining in Gympie, the Bushman's Bar & Kitchen has plenty of free, on-site parking with lots of space for the younger family members to play in a safe and easily supervised area. Inquiries 5484 0282.

PONY CLUB

THE Widgee & District Pony Club have added some new faces to their committee after Wednesday night's AGM.

Jim Clune was returned as president with Craig Johnson taking on the roles of senior vice president and chief instructor.

Vice president is Lisa Mackey with Lisa Robinson once again elected to the secretary's position. Coralie Clune is minute secretary and publicity officer and Gayle Dale is treasurer.

PCA duty officers are Ester Ruffo, Maxine Nott and Gayle Dale.

Club patron Jane-Anne Webb attended while Zone 6 president Kev Walsh and vice president Tracey Camilleri were also there, providing helpful advice and assistance to the meeting.

The club is holding a "Meet & Greet” this Sunday from 12.30pm with a free sausage sizzle, to welcome members, prospective members and supporters to the start of another great year for the club. For further details or information contact Jim Clune on 54861180.

COMMUNITY CUPPA

ORGANISERS of the Community Cuppa invite everyone along to this month's morning tea next Thursday, looking to welcome new residents and introduce them to the delights of Widgee and its environs.

The Community Cuppa is a highlight of the local calendar where friends and neighbours meet to discuss local issues and upcoming events while re-hashing all the latest news. Cost is just a gold coin donation. Inquiries 54840420.