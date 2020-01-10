Macklin’s ‘stella’ performance on par in Gympie golf comp

WELL DONE: B Grade Medal and red shirt winner Stella Macklin at last Tuesday's Monthly Medal at the Gympie Golf Course. Photo: Ray Rigby

WELL DONE: B Grade Medal and red shirt winner Stella Macklin at last Tuesday's Monthly Medal at the Gympie Golf Course. Photo: Ray Rigby

A WELL struck two metre par putt on the challenging 7th hole capped a brilliant round of golf for the current Ladies Match Play Champion Stella Macklin in last Tuesday’s Monthly Medal at the Gympie Golf Course.

Macklin carded a stunning 63 nett, eight under her handicap to easily win the B Grade Medal and the highly prized ‘red shirt’ for having the best score on the day.

The in-form Macklin who was the runner up in last Saturday’s single Stableford event said her short game was the key to her success.

“I chipped and putted well and I also felt very relaxed and comfortable throughout the round so no doubt that helped as well so overall it was a real buzz,” Macklin said.

“I also found the course easier at the moment with lots of run which suits my game, preferred lies, little or no rough and good greens.”

Playing partner Bryan Stallard was impressed with Macklin’s consistency.

“Stella kept her poor shots to a minimum, her ball was rarely off the fairway and she holed the putts when she needed to,” he said.

In other results, Rob Nichols won the A Grade Medal with a nett 67 followed by runner up Tim Coogan on 70 edging out Ivan Rowlands on a count back.

Wade Wockner was the B Grade runner up on 67 followed by Greg Gooding with 69.

Michael Cobb carded the day’s second best score to win the C Grade Medal, Rod Walker came second with 69 and the consistent Errol Ward followed on 72.

Ball rundown went to 74: Col Smith, Greg Lewis, Bill Wood, Ken Pronger, Peter Love, Peter Crosby, Wayne Cook, Janelle Thorburn, Ray Dunkley, Lindsay Taylor, Kev Macklin, Geoff Schuh, Andrew Towning, Mark Stratton, John Godsall, Wayne Hastie, David Walthall.

Nearest the Pins:

A Grade 6th Doug Westlake

B Grade 3rd Ray Dunkley

C Grade 12th Peter Reilly

Gerry Entwistle won the Vets Pin, Errol Ward had 24 putts to win the putting and Yoey Coogan took out the NAGA.

Next Monday the Gympie Vets travel to Peregian Springs for their first away game of the year

Vets Captain Kim Blackburn said all players need to register by 7.30am for an 8.30am tee off.

Tuesday’s game is a single Stableford event.

Later this month the MiClub booking system will not be available for several days while modifications are made to accommodate the introduction of the new World Golf handicapping system.

Vets President Ken Burford said members won’t be able to book their games online from Monday January 24 to Thursday January 27.

Burford said only the Vets and Ladies competitions will be affected.

“Several options are being discussed for when the system is down but members will be advised well in advance,” he said

The World Golf handicapping system will allow Aussie golfers to travel the world using their Australian handicaps.