Loco-mounted cameras captured vision of several Herbert drivers failing to give way to cane trains during last year's crush
Mackay Sugar considering security cameras on its trains

Mel Frykberg
24th May 2020 1:00 PM
MACKAY Sugar is having ongoing issues with vehicles failing to stop at level crossings when cane trains are approaching.

The company is considering installing security cameras on its cane trains at a later stage to record drivers who fail to give way to trains.

Cane Supply Manager Jason Walton said discussions on the matter had been continuing but at this stage the company planned to focus instead on raising public awareness through advertisements and social media.

"We have ongoing issues with vehicles not stopping at level crossings. Stopping this behaviour is a priority issue for us," Mr Walton said.

Wilmar Sugar Australia has started installing cameras on its Burdekin locos to catch drivers who fail to give way to the cane trains.

Cameras will be fitted to the front and back of Wilmar's locos to record details of vehicles and pedestrians who break the law at level crossings.

