Police are investigating a shooting in Mackay
Crime

SHOOTING: Critical-care paramedics respond after 000 call

Ashley Pillhofer
by
27th Nov 2019 5:30 AM | Updated: 6:53 AM
UPDATE: CRITICAL care paramedics rushed to a home on Keller Street last night after reports a man had been shot. 

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said crews were tasked to the North Mackay address just after 8pm after a 29-year-old man was shot in the leg. 

The spokeswoman said the man was transported in a critical condition for treatment and had sustained only isolated leg injuries. 

Police were not at the scene on Keller Street this morning. 

Critical-care paramedics were dispatched to a home on Keller Street after reports a man had been shot.
INITIAL: MACKAY police are investigating after a man was shot in North Mackay last night.

The 29-year-old Blacks Beach man walked outside a house in Keller Street when he was shot once in the leg. 

A statement from police said preliminary investigations indicated unknown people arrived at the home about 8.20pm. 

The man was taken to Mackay Base Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition with a wound on his right leg above his knee. 

Detectives are asking anyone with dashcam footage of the area or further information to come forward. 

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 

Quote this reference number: QP1902351419

