Madison Dowden was recently crowned Miss Teen Australia International QLD 2019.
Madison Dowden was recently crowned Miss Teen Australia International QLD 2019. Contributed
Mackay school girl wins Miss Teen Australia International

Kate Rasmussen
by
5th Mar 2019 8:40 AM
INBETWEEN juggling school and other extra curricular activities, Mackay teen Madison Dowden has been crowned Miss Teen Australia International for 2019.

The 14-year-old schoolgirl raised $2500 for Rural Aid's Buy a Bale of Hay which helps feed livestock in drought ridden communities.

Madison was jointly crowned with Jazzie Alessio, an 18 year old from NSW, who also contributed to the $80,000 raised for charity through the competition.

It's a big deal for the teenager who is juggling school and other extra curricular activities.

Madison's mother Laurelle Dowden said they were excited about the victory.

"It's quite exciting for her, it's a big deal," she said.

Mrs, Ms, Miss & Miss Teen Australia International - held at the Novotel in Parramatta, NSW - is a competition that recognises gifted women from across the continent.

Rather than focus on beauty, this contest claims to emphasise the talents, the accomplishments, the personalities and the societal contributions of its participants.

Each contestant picked a worthwhile cause or charity to campaign for and were allotted time during the competition to educate viewers about that issue.

Madison chose Rural Aid's Buy a Bale of Hay because it was an issue close to her heart.

Buy a Bale of Hay supports Aussie farmers and rural communities by providing meaningful support for farmers. The program delivers hay and other essential items to farmers who have no feed left for their cattle.

In July, Madison will head to Virginia USA to compete against young women from across the globe, each with a determined purpose to spread awareness for their charity platform.

