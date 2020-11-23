Mackay man’s perverted acts on 3yo girl, dog exposed

A Mackay man has pleaded guilty to raping his step daughter and engaging in sexual acts with his dog. Photo: File

THE "perverted" crimes of a Mackay man have been revealed in shocking detail, as he admitted to sexually abusing his stepdaughter and filming himself having sex with his dog.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, claims he was high on meth at the time and on Monday he was jailed for seven years for his vile behaviour.

Details of the shocking crimes were revealed in Mackay District Court.

Crown prosecutor Samantha O'Rourke said the young victim was aged between three and four when she was subjected to sexual abuse, while the man was living with her and her mother in Mackay.

The court heard their housemate discovered the first clue to his vile offending when she saw him exposing himself to the young girl.

Ms O'Rourke said a subsequent police search uncovered drugs and paraphernalia.

The housemate also discovered a device with child exploitation material, which included videos of the man offending against the little girl, Ms O'Rourke said.

The court heard the most serious video showed the man orally raping the girl, as she retched and cried 'no'.

Ms O'Rourke said there were also 13 videos of the man engaging in sex with his dog, including footage of him being penetrated by the dog, masturbating the dog or pushing the dog's penis inside a woman.

The man, aged in his late 30s, pleaded guilty to 29 charges including seven counts of bestiality, as well as counts of rape, indecent treatment of a child under 12 under care and making child exploitation material.

A man sexually abused his step daughter when she was aged three to four. Photo: Paul Burston

He also pleaded guilty to two stealing offences of pinching women's underwear from clotheslines.

All the offences were committed between January 2018 and August last year.

Defence barrister Scott McLennan said his client had minimal criminal history before he turned 30, when he suffered a serious spine injury.

The court heard he was in debilitating pain and turned to methylamphetamine, which resulted in him spending time in jail.

Mr McLennan said his client stayed away from drugs for about a year but then he was in a relationship with his young victim's mother who was also a meth user.

He relapsed into meth use and used the drug every day, Mr McLennan said.

"He instructs that all the offences were committed when he was intoxicated by methylamphetamine and he was also using oxycontin sporadically," Mr McLennan said.

"He expressed in confidence to me his remorse and disgust at his behaviour."

The Mackay man had already served 394 days in custody, which Mr McLennan said was being served in protective custody as the other prisoners knew about his offences.

He was awaiting transfer to Townsville to complete a sexual offenders' course, Mr McLennan said.

Judge Julie Dick told the man his offences against his young stepdaughter were a "huge betrayal" of trust that had "devastating effects" on the young girl.

"I often say to people that offend against children, you indulged yourself, time to pay the due," Judge Dick said.

"Your behaviour across the board can only be described as perverted."

The man was sentenced to a total of seven years' jail with a parole eligibility date of December 1, 2021.