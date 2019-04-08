Menu
The case was adjourned in Mackay Magistrates Court until early June. Luke Mortimer
Crime

Mackay man faces child sex allegations

Janessa Ekert
by
8th Apr 2019 10:52 AM | Updated: 12:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of shocking child sex allegations including rape has faced Mackay Magistrates Court for the first time.

Police arrested the man within the past few weeks on five offences allegedly committed in 2015 in the Mackay region.

He is charged with three counts of rape and two counts of indecent treatment of children under 16 as a lineal descendant.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, did not enter pleas.

Under Queensland Law people facing certain sex offence charges including rape, attempted rape, assault with intent to commit rape and sexual assault, cannot be named until the case has been committed to the higher court, and only then if it will not identify any complainants.

The court was told the man was on bail with conditions including reporting and no contact orders.

Due to the alleged offending this case must proceed to the District Court.

Defence solicitor Molly Elliott requested the brief of evidence be supplied for the five charges.

Magistrate Mark Nolan adjourned the case until early June with the brief of evidence due two weeks before.

crimes against children mackay court mackay magistrates court
Mackay Daily Mercury

