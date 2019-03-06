Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STORM: A MAN in his hospital in a stable condition after the effects of a lightning strike in South Mackay.
STORM: A MAN in his hospital in a stable condition after the effects of a lightning strike in South Mackay. Callum Hegge
News

Mackay lightning: man rushed to hospital

Rainee Shepperson
by
6th Mar 2019 11:45 AM | Updated: 12:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 12.14pm: DOCTORS at Mackay Base Hospital are still assessing a 27-year-old man who was rushed to hospital after a close call with a lightning strike in South Mackay.

INITIAL:A MAN has had a close call with a lightning strike in South Mackay.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man who was in his 20s, who was on Tom Treacy Street when the lightning bolt struck the ground about 100 metres away.

According to the spokesman he had not sustained any injuries. 

editors picks lightning lightning strike mackay storm
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    The 10 best things I've read this week

    The 10 best things I've read this week

    News Skyrocketing land values, intriguing Gympie school rugby rivalries, the Gympie Pyramid debate and tragedy - we've had it all so far in this region this week

    • 6th Mar 2019 12:33 PM
    Doctors call for drastic action as dental decay soars

    premium_icon Doctors call for drastic action as dental decay soars

    Health Queensland councils need water fluoridation says state’s top doc

    Woodchipper 'murder' info 'lost in mail'

    premium_icon Woodchipper 'murder' info 'lost in mail'

    News Magistrate blasts delays in a case before courts since last May

    Blood on scene at Tin Can Bay dolphin feeding cafe robbery

    premium_icon Blood on scene at Tin Can Bay dolphin feeding cafe robbery

    News Thieves smash into cafe and flee with money and cake